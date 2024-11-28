Felix Group Updates on Director’s Stock Options

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Michael Bruce Bushby acquiring 1,098,901 unlisted options as part of an employee incentive plan. These options allow him to subscribe for shares at an exercise price of $0.20. This move might interest investors as it reflects the company’s strategy to align director interests with shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:FLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.