Felix Group Updates on Director’s Stock Options

November 28, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Michael Bruce Bushby acquiring 1,098,901 unlisted options as part of an employee incentive plan. These options allow him to subscribe for shares at an exercise price of $0.20. This move might interest investors as it reflects the company’s strategy to align director interests with shareholder value.

