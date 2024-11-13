News & Insights

Felix Group Issues Employee Incentive Options

November 13, 2024 — 11:49 pm EST

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd has announced the issuance of 409,938 options under their Employee Incentive Plan, marking a strategic move to motivate and retain talent. These unquoted securities, slated for November 14, 2024, reflect the company’s commitment to employee engagement and long-term business growth.

