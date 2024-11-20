Felix Group Holdings Ltd Reports Successful AGM Outcomes

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd successfully passed multiple resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the approval of the Felix Incentive Plan. However, one resolution was withdrawn following a director’s resignation.

