Felix Group Holdings Ltd Ensures Compliance in Filing Procedures

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd has reported a late lodgement of Appendix 3Y due to an administrative oversight concerning lapsed options for Director Joycelyn Morton. The company assures that future filings will adhere to the required timeframes, reflecting its commitment to regulatory compliance. Felix operates a cloud-based procurement management platform, aiming to enhance supply chain transparency and governance.

