Felix Group Holdings Ltd Announces Board Changes

October 31, 2024 — 06:19 pm EDT

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd has announced the resignation of its Non-Executive Director, Michael Trusler, effective post the 2024 Annual General Meeting. As a co-founder, Trusler has been integral to Felix’s growth and strategic vision, and his departure comes as the company focuses on board renewal and governance enhancement. Investors will be keen to see how Felix adapts and who might fill the leadership gap as the company continues to expand its SaaS procurement platform.

