Felix Group Holdings Announces 2024 Annual Meeting

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set to occur both virtually and in person on November 21, 2024. The company, known for its cloud-based SaaS procurement platform, aims to connect contractors and third-party vendors while enhancing supply chain transparency. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote, with full details available online.

