News & Insights

Stocks

Felix Group Holdings Announces 2024 Annual Meeting

October 20, 2024 — 06:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set to occur both virtually and in person on November 21, 2024. The company, known for its cloud-based SaaS procurement platform, aims to connect contractors and third-party vendors while enhancing supply chain transparency. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote, with full details available online.

For further insights into AU:FLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.