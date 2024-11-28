Felix Group Announces Director’s Interest Change

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.
Felix Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in the indirect interest holdings of Director George Rolleston. The director’s interest now includes an acquisition of 549,451 unlisted options while maintaining significant shares through various entities. This change reflects an adjustment in the director’s investment strategy, potentially impacting the company’s stock dynamics.
