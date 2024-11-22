Felix Group Announces Director Departure and Share Holdings

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd announced the departure of Michael Anthony Trusler from its board, effective November 21, 2024. Trusler held a significant amount of shares both as a registered holder and through entities like M.A.D. Technologies Pty Ltd and Driftway Ventures Co Pty Ltd, totaling over 9.9 million ordinary shares. This transition marks a notable shift in the company’s leadership and could have implications for its strategic direction.

