News & Insights

Stocks

Felix Group Announces Director Departure and Share Holdings

November 22, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Felix Group Holdings Ltd announced the departure of Michael Anthony Trusler from its board, effective November 21, 2024. Trusler held a significant amount of shares both as a registered holder and through entities like M.A.D. Technologies Pty Ltd and Driftway Ventures Co Pty Ltd, totaling over 9.9 million ordinary shares. This transition marks a notable shift in the company’s leadership and could have implications for its strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:FLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.