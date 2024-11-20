Felix Group Addresses Filing Oversight, Ensures Compliance

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd has announced a late lodgement of an Appendix 3Y form due to an administrative oversight, involving lapsed options associated with Michael Bushby. The company has acknowledged the mistake and reassured investors of its commitment to adhering to filing obligations in the future. Felix, which offers a cloud-based procurement management platform, aims to maintain transparency and governance in its operations.

