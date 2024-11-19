Felix Group Addresses Filing Oversight and Ensures Compliance

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. has disclosed an administrative oversight in the timely filing of an Appendix 3Y for Mr. George Rolleston, which reflects the lapse of 305,555 unlisted options. The company assures that future lodgements will adhere to proper protocols. Felix provides a cloud-based SaaS platform to streamline procurement processes and improve supply chain transparency.

