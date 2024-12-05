Felix Gold’s Strategic Push in Alaskan Gold District

Felix Gold Ltd. (AU:FXG) has released an update.

Felix Gold Limited is hosting an investor briefing to outline its plans for near-term antimony production, showcasing its strategic position in the Fairbanks Gold District of Alaska. With assets near major gold operations, the company aims to leverage its advantageous location and infrastructure to become a leading gold exploration business in the Tintina Province. Investors are invited to learn more about Felix Gold’s ambitions and potential at the upcoming briefing.

