Felix Gold Triumphs at Annual General Meeting

Felix Gold Ltd. (AU:FXG) has released an update.

Felix Gold Ltd. (ASX: FXG) successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, showing strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of a director and the approval of share placements, which were overwhelmingly carried by polls. This positive outcome could enhance investor confidence in Felix Gold’s strategic directions.

