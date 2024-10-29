News & Insights

Felix Gold Schedules Annual Shareholder Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 06:37 pm EDT

Felix Gold Ltd. (AU:FXG) has released an update.

Felix Gold Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Brisbane. Shareholders are encouraged to download the meeting documents from the company’s website or ASX market announcements page. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s future plans and strategies.

