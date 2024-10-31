Felix Gold Pursues Antimony Production and Gold Strategies

Felix Gold Ltd. (AU:FXG) has released an update.

Felix Gold Ltd. has initiated promising operations near the Fort Knox Gold Mine and reported high-grade antimony results from the Treasure Creek site, heralding potential near-term production. The company has secured $4.8 million to expedite both antimony production and gold commercialization strategies. Felix Gold’s strategic U.S. location for antimony operations opens up opportunities for government support, aligning with their goal of low-cost, efficient production.

