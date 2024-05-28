News & Insights

Felix Gold Ltd. Raises Funds for Alaskan Gold Ventures

May 28, 2024 — 09:39 pm EDT

Felix Gold Ltd. (AU:FXG) has released an update.

Felix Gold Ltd. successfully issued over 38.8 million new shares at $0.054 each, raising $2.096 million, with plans to issue additional shares for directors and a corporate advisor pending shareholder approval. The company is advancing its gold discovery operations in Alaska’s Tintina Gold Province, leveraging its strategic position in the Fairbanks Gold District to target Tier 1 gold discoveries.

