Felix Gold Ltd. Expands Market Presence

Felix Gold Ltd. has announced a new issuance of fully paid ordinary shares, totaling 38,815,722, under the ASX security code FXG, to be quoted on the market as of May 29, 2024. This move aims to expand the company’s financial reach and provide new investment opportunities in the minerals sector.

