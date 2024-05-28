Felix Gold Ltd Director’s Stake Increases

Felix Gold Ltd. (AU:FXG) has released an update.

Felix Gold Ltd. has reported a change in director Ronald Hugh Beevor’s interests, noting an acquisition of 277,778 ordinary shares by BEEVOR ASSOCIATES PTY LTD worth $15,000 under the Directors’ Share Plan. This change leaves Beevor with a total of 2,135,000 ordinary shares and 1,800,000 unlisted options across different entities. No disposals were reported, and there were no changes in director’s interests in contracts.

For further insights into AU:FXG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.