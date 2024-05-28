News & Insights

Felix Gold Ltd Director’s Stake Increases

May 28, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Felix Gold Ltd. (AU:FXG) has released an update.

Felix Gold Ltd. has reported a change in director Ronald Hugh Beevor’s interests, noting an acquisition of 277,778 ordinary shares by BEEVOR ASSOCIATES PTY LTD worth $15,000 under the Directors’ Share Plan. This change leaves Beevor with a total of 2,135,000 ordinary shares and 1,800,000 unlisted options across different entities. No disposals were reported, and there were no changes in director’s interests in contracts.

