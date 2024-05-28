News & Insights

Felix Gold Ltd. Announces New Share Quotation

May 28, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Felix Gold Ltd. (AU:FXG) has released an update.

Felix Gold Ltd. has announced a new application for the quotation of securities, specifically for ordinary fully paid shares under their Directors Share Plan approved by shareholders. A total of 694,445 shares are set to be quoted on the ASX with the security code FXG, effective from May 29, 2024.

