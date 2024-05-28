Felix Gold Director’s Shares Acquisition

Felix Gold Ltd. (AU:FXG) has released an update.

Felix Gold Ltd. has reported a change in Director Andrew Louis Linton Browne’s interest in the company, revealing an acquisition of 138,889 ordinary shares valued at $7,500, which brings his total to over 8.5 million ordinary shares and 1.3 million unlisted options. These changes, which took effect on May 29, 2024, are part of the company’s Directors’ Share Plan, previously approved by shareholders.

