Felix Gold Director Increases Shareholding

May 28, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Felix Gold Ltd. (AU:FXG) has released an update.

In a recent update, Felix Gold Limited has reported a change in the holdings of director Joseph Peter Webb. Webb acquired an additional 277,778 ordinary shares at a value of $15,000, under the Directors’ Share Plan, which was approved by shareholders. Following this acquisition, Webb’s total holdings include over 4.9 million shares and options in the company.

