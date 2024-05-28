Felix Gold Director Increases Shareholding

Felix Gold Ltd. (AU:FXG) has released an update.

In a recent update, Felix Gold Limited has reported a change in the holdings of director Joseph Peter Webb. Webb acquired an additional 277,778 ordinary shares at a value of $15,000, under the Directors’ Share Plan, which was approved by shareholders. Following this acquisition, Webb’s total holdings include over 4.9 million shares and options in the company.

