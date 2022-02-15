FELE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $85.43, changing hands as high as $89.46 per share. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FELE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FELE's low point in its 52 week range is $72.54 per share, with $96.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.68.

