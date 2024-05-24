Feiyu Technology Shareholders Unanimously Approve Mandates

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. (HK:1022) has released an update.

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. announced unanimous approval for all proposed resolutions at their AGM held on 24 May 2024, including the re-election of directors, the authorization of director remuneration, and the re-appointment of auditors. Shareholders also granted mandates for share repurchases up to 10% and the issuance of additional shares not exceeding 20% of issued shares, with nearly unanimous support for these mandates.

For further insights into HK:1022 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.