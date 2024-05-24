News & Insights

Feiyu Technology Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. (HK:1022) has released an update.

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. has announced that all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders at their Extraordinary General Meeting on May 24, 2024. The resolutions included the adoption of the 2024 Share Option Scheme and authorization for the board to grant share options to eligible participants. Voting results showed overwhelming support for the measures, with nearly 100% approval.

