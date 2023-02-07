Stocks
Feis Lawrence Michael Updates Holdings in Nocturne Acquisition (MBTC)

February 07, 2023 — 04:26 pm EST

Fintel reports that Feis Lawrence Michael has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.52MM shares of Nocturne Acquisition Corporation (MBTC). This represents 9.84% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 25, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 5.19% of the company, a decrease in shares of 31.93% and an increase in total ownership of 4.65% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nocturne Acquisition. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MBTC is 0.1583%, a decrease of 9.3096%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.05% to 7,993K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

MBTC / Nocturne Acquisition Corporation Ownership

Periscope Capital holds 1,146,961 shares

Glazer Capital holds 1,134,407 shares

683 Capital Management holds 950,000 shares

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 900,000 shares

D. E. Shaw & holds 700,000 shares

