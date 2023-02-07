Feis Lawrence Michael Updates Holdings in Nocturne Acquisition (MBTC)

Fintel reports that Feis Lawrence Michael has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.52MM shares of Nocturne Acquisition Corporation (MBTC). This represents 9.84% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 25, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 5.19% of the company, a decrease in shares of 31.93% and an increase in total ownership of 4.65% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nocturne Acquisition. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MBTC is 0.1583%, a decrease of 9.3096%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.05% to 7,993K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Periscope Capital holds 1,146,961 shares

Glazer Capital holds 1,134,407 shares

683 Capital Management holds 950,000 shares

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 900,000 shares

D. E. Shaw & holds 700,000 shares

