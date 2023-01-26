Feis Lawrence Michael Cuts Stake in Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NOVV)

Fintel reports that Feis Lawrence Michael has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NOVV). This represents 3.87% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 4, 2022 they reported 0.38MM shares and 5.08% of the company, a decrease in shares of 63.80% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Nova Vision Acquisition Corp is 0.0922%, a decrease of 1.2675%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 4,859,497 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 635,000 shares

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 560,206 shares

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc holds 485,000 shares

Atw Spac Management Llc holds 485,000 shares

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 479,358 shares

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp Background Information

