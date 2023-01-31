Feis Lawrence Michael Cuts Stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition (MAQC)

Fintel reports that Feis Lawrence Michael has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.18MM shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation Class A (MAQC). This represents 4.43% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 23, 2022 they reported 0.90MM shares and 5.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 79.78% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maquia Capital Acquisition. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.77%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MAQC is 0.2149%, an increase of 5.0464%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 16,107K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Boothbay Fund Management holds 1,200,000 shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atw Spac Management holds 1,200,000 shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management holds 962,480 shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Berkley W R holds 951,764 shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 835,015 shares, representing an increase of 12.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAQC by 12.76% over the last quarter.

Ubs Oconnor holds 937,681 shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031,551 shares, representing a decrease of 10.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAQC by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Background Information

