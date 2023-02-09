Feinberg Larry N Increases Position in Forian (FORA)

Fintel reports that Feinberg Larry N has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.79MM shares of Forian Inc. (FORA). This represents 5.42% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 14, 2022 they reported 1.71MM shares and 5.17% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.79% and an increase in total ownership of 0.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Forian is $7.14. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 120.37% from its latest reported closing price of $3.24.

The projected annual revenue for Forian is $35MM, an increase of 34.25%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.44.

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forian. This is a decrease of 72 owner(s) or 58.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FORA is 0.14%, an increase of 186.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.50% to 4,325K shares. The put/call ratio of FORA is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

Oracle Investment Management holds 1,408K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares, representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORA by 50.70% over the last quarter.

Staley Capital Advisers holds 1,050K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORA by 17.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 508K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 229K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canton Hathaway holds 175K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Forian provides a unique suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences, healthcare payer and provider segments, as well as cannabis dispensaries, manufacturers, cultivators and regulators.

