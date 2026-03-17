FEIM's Q3 Earnings Down Y/Y Due to Margin Pressure, Backlog Grows

Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. FEIM have declined 11.4% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 index, which fell 2.1% over the same period. Over the past month, however, the stock has edged up 0.5%, outperforming the broader market decline of 3.4%.

Frequency Electronics reported net income of 16 cents per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, down from $1.60 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues came in at approximately $16.9 million, down about 10.8% from $18.9 million in the year-ago period. Operating income declined sharply to $1.3 million from $3.5 million, reflecting a drop of roughly 63%.

Net income fell significantly to $1.6 million compared with $15.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Frequency Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Frequency Electronics, Inc. Quote

Backlog and Revenue Mix Trends

Despite weaker earnings, the company’s backlog reached a record $83 million as of Jan. 31, 2026, up from $70 million at the start of the fiscal year, indicating strong demand visibility. Management highlighted that approximately 74% of quarterly revenues were derived from U.S. government and satellite programs, which totaled about $12.5 million compared with $7.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, revenue from commercial and other markets declined to approximately $0.2 million from $0.4 million a year ago, reflecting a heavier reliance on government-related business.

Margin and Expense Dynamics

Profitability pressures were driven by a combination of lower revenues, shifting program mix, and rising costs. Gross margin declined year over year due to increased material costs and a higher proportion of lower-margin production programs. Selling and administrative expenses rose approximately 6% to about $3.6 million, while research and development spending increased to $1.8 million, representing about 10% of revenues. Operating expenses overall increased by roughly $0.5 million, including nonrecurring items, further compressing operating income.

Additionally, prior-year results benefited from a substantial tax benefit tied to discrete items, which did not recur in the current period, contributing to the sharp decline in net income.

Management Commentary and Growth Drivers

Management emphasized that, despite near-term financial softness, the company is establishing a higher baseline for long-term growth. CEO Thomas McClelland noted that recent contract wins totaling approximately $45 million — among the largest in the company’s history — are expected to support future revenue expansion and margin performance.

The company continues to see strong momentum in its core space and defense business, particularly in satellite payloads and missile-related systems. At the same time, it is investing in emerging areas such as quantum sensing, magnetometers, and alternative position, navigation, and timing (ALT-PNT) technologies, which are expected to drive growth over the next three to five years.

Management also highlighted opportunities in proliferated satellite systems, where increasing demand for smaller, lower-cost satellites could expand the company’s addressable market.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet Position

The company ended the quarter with a notably low cash balance of $0.1 million, down from $4.7 million at the end of the prior fiscal year, though management characterized this as a temporary low point due to the timing of collections and investments. The company remains debt-free and reported collecting over $11 million in cash early in the fourth quarter, which is expected to strengthen liquidity.

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