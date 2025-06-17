$FEIM stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FEIM stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,032,203 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FEIM:
$FEIM Insider Trading Activity
$FEIM insiders have traded $FEIM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FEIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RUSSELL M SARACHEK has made 3 purchases buying 3,743 shares for an estimated $58,795 and 0 sales.
$FEIM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $FEIM stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 116,158 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,817,872
- G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 104,046 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,628,319
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 103,453 shares (+349.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,619,039
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 89,434 shares (+87.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,399,642
- UBS GROUP AG added 86,323 shares (+277.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,350,954
- HUNTLEIGH ADVISORS, INC. removed 38,326 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $599,801
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 37,061 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $580,004
$FEIM Government Contracts
We have seen $13,224,389 of award payments to $FEIM over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- A COMPACT MERCURY ION CLOCK FOR USE AS A NEXT-GENERATION DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE (DOD) ATOMIC CLOCK, WHICH IS...: $11,644,017
- OBSOLESCENCE MODERNIZATION: $1,267,489
- CIRCUIT CARD AS: $228,000
- M-CODE RECEIVER MANUFACTURED BY FEI-ZYFER: $30,615
- CIRCUIT CARD ASSEMB: $25,064
