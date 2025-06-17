$FEIM stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FEIM stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,032,203 of trading volume.

$FEIM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FEIM:

$FEIM insiders have traded $FEIM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FEIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL M SARACHEK has made 3 purchases buying 3,743 shares for an estimated $58,795 and 0 sales.

$FEIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $FEIM stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FEIM Government Contracts

We have seen $13,224,389 of award payments to $FEIM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

