FEI Stock Skyrockets 213% in a Year: What's Behind the Rally?

Frequency Electronics, Inc. FEIM shares have surged 213.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4.4% growth. The company has outperformed other industry players, including Transcat, Inc. TRNS and Badger Meter, Inc. BMI. Shares of Transcat have gained 15.7%, while Badger Meter stock has declined 45% in the same time frame. FEIM is benefiting from record backlog growth, rising defense spending, strong satellite contract wins, and expanding opportunities in quantum sensing and alternative position, navigation and timing (Alt-PNT) technologies.



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A Key Look Into FEIM’s Business Operations

FEIM, founded in 1961, is a leading developer and manufacturer of precision time and frequency technologies used in satellites, secure communications, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems for both commercial and U.S. Government customers. The company focuses on high-performance timing, synchronization, frequency generation, and power solutions for satellite payloads, GPS-based positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), and terrestrial command-and-control networks. Operating through two segments — FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer — FEI supplies critical products such as atomic frequency standards, oscillators, RF microwave subsystems, converters, and anti-spoofing technologies that support secure communications and mission-critical defense applications.

FEI’s Key Tailwinds

FEI is benefiting from strong momentum in both its traditional space and defense markets, as well as several emerging growth areas. Management highlighted expanding opportunities in quantum sensing, proliferated satellite constellations, and Alt-PNT solutions. These markets are significantly larger than the company’s historical addressable markets and leverage FEI’s established expertise in precision timing and frequency control technologies, creating a solid foundation for sustained long-term growth.

A major tailwind is the company’s growing order activity and record backlog. FEI secured approximately $45 million of new satellite-related contracts in March 2026, spanning both traditional space programs and proliferated satellite applications. Management also indicated expectations for additional awards of similar magnitude. The strong contract pipeline has driven backlog expansion, with funded backlog reaching record levels and providing greater revenue visibility over the coming years.

Defense spending trends are creating another favorable catalyst. FEI supplies mission-critical technologies for major missile defense and national security programs, including systems associated with missile interception, tracking, and secure communications. As governments continue increasing investments in defense readiness and advanced military capabilities, management expects demand for its products to grow. The company also sees increasing opportunities in emerging areas such as space defense and secure satellite communications.

The company is also capitalizing on the growing demand for resilient navigation and timing technologies. Rising concerns over GPS jamming and signal disruption have increased interest in alternative PNT solutions, quantum sensing, and advanced atomic clock technologies. FEI has already secured contracts related to lunar missions and next-generation navigation infrastructure, positioning the company to benefit from long-term investments in space exploration and critical timing applications.

Financially, FEI enters this growth phase from a position of strength. The company ended fiscal 2026 with backlog exceeding $100 million for the first time and established a target of at least $150 million in annual revenues by fiscal 2029, implying a compound annual growth rate above 30%. Management expects backlog conversion, operating leverage, a debt-free balance sheet, and exposure to expanding end markets to support accelerating revenue and earnings growth over the next several years.

Challenges Persist for FEIM’s Business

FEI’s revenues declined year over year in the first nine months of fiscal 2026 due to the accelerated execution of certain space programs in fiscal 2025 that pulled revenues forward, creating difficult comparisons in fiscal 2026. The company is also experiencing gross margin pressure from a changing program mix, as lower-margin contracts with significant nonrecurring engineering work replace higher-margin satellite programs. Rising operating expenses, including higher R&D spending and investments in its Colorado facility, further weigh on profitability. In addition, management acknowledged that newly awarded proliferated satellite programs are expected to carry lower margins during their early ramp-up phase as production processes mature.

FEI’s Valuation

From a valuation perspective, FEI appears relatively expensive. Currently, FEIM is trading at 10.57X trailing 12-month EV/sales value, above the industry’s average of 3.09X. The metric also remains higher than the company’s peers, including Transcat (2.9X) and Badger Meter (0.92X).



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Conclusion

FEI is benefiting from strong growth opportunities driven by record backlog levels, increasing defense spending, expanding demand for quantum sensing and Alt-PNT technologies, and growing participation in satellite, space exploration, and secure communications programs. However, investors should remain mindful of near-term pressures from a less favorable program mix, higher operating expenses, and lower initial margins on newly awarded satellite programs.

Also, its valuation is higher than the industry average. For long-term investors, FEI’s strong fundamentals may justify holding the stock, but investors looking to add the stock to their portfolios may want to wait for a better entry point.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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