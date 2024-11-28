FEG Holdings Reports Revenue Rise but Faces Loss

Kwong Luen Engineering Holdings Limited (HK:1413) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

FEG Holdings Corporation Limited, formerly Kwong Luen Engineering Holdings, reported a revenue increase to HK$298.9 million for the six months ending September 2024, but faced a net loss of HK$4.8 million compared to a profit of HK$9.6 million in the prior year. Additionally, the company’s gross profit margin declined to 4.5%, and no interim dividend was declared.

For further insights into HK:1413 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.