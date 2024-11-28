News & Insights

Stocks

FEG Holdings Reports Revenue Rise but Faces Loss

November 28, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kwong Luen Engineering Holdings Limited (HK:1413) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

FEG Holdings Corporation Limited, formerly Kwong Luen Engineering Holdings, reported a revenue increase to HK$298.9 million for the six months ending September 2024, but faced a net loss of HK$4.8 million compared to a profit of HK$9.6 million in the prior year. Additionally, the company’s gross profit margin declined to 4.5%, and no interim dividend was declared.

For further insights into HK:1413 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.