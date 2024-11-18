News & Insights

FEG Holdings Appoints New Auditor Amid Cost Concerns

November 18, 2024 — 06:39 am EST

Kwong Luen Engineering Holdings Limited (HK:1413) has released an update.

FEG Holdings Corporation Limited has announced a change in its auditor, with Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited stepping down due to a disagreement over audit fees. Linksfield CPA Limited has been appointed as the new auditor, a move aimed at cost control and reducing overall operating expenses. This development reflects the company’s strategic approach to financial management.

