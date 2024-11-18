FEG Holdings Appoints New Auditor Amid Cost Concerns

Kwong Luen Engineering Holdings Limited (HK:1413) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
FEG Holdings Corporation Limited has announced a change in its auditor, with Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited stepping down due to a disagreement over audit fees. Linksfield CPA Limited has been appointed as the new auditor, a move aimed at cost control and reducing overall operating expenses. This development reflects the company’s strategic approach to financial management.
For further insights into HK:1413 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for iLearningEngines Holdings (NASDAQ:AILE)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/19/24
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Metagenomi Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.