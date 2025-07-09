Fees, Fines & Gains: Mastercard's 13% 3-Month Rise Laughs at Headlines

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated MA have climbed 12.7% over the past three months, outperforming the broader market, including key rival Visa Inc. V, despite facing considerable headwinds. Over the same period, the broader industry rose 10.1%, while Visa gained 9.2%. However, American Express AXP stood out with a 28.4% surge, benefiting from strong consumer sentiment and travel-related spending. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 18.2%, driven largely by tech-sector momentum.

Mastercard Navigating Through Legal, Regulatory & Competitive Turbulence

Mastercard’s recent growth may look effortless on the surface, but it is happening against a backdrop of mounting regulatory and legal pressure. At the center of it all are the interchange and network fees, which are core to Mastercard’s revenue model. In the U.K., a tribunal recently ruled that Mastercardand Visa’s interchange fees breach European competition laws,paving the way for potential regulatory caps. Also, the U.K.’s Payment Systems Regulator will likely introduce fee limits, posing a risk to revenue growth in the region.

In the United States, the Department of Justice previously accused Mastercard and Visa of leveraging their dominance to overcharge merchants. Proposed legislation, the Credit Card Competition Act, could intensify pricing pressure and force routing alternatives that disrupt Mastercard’s pricing power. Although U.S. banks have pushed back, urging Congress to reject the bill, regulatory scrutiny remains high. Mastercard resolved a workplace pay bias case in early 2025, committing to internal audits. Late last year, it settled a major London lawsuit over card fees.

But regulation is not the only threat. Mastercard is also fending off growing competition from agile fintechs and alternative payment rails. Big Tech and retailers like Amazon and Walmart are exploring stablecoin-based settlement systems that could bypass Mastercard entirely. In this shifting landscape, the company’s continued rally signals strong investor confidence, but sustaining that momentum will require more than just weathering lawsuits. It will mean evolving fast enough to stay ahead of a rapidly changing payment future.

Mastercard Is Embracing Stablecoins

Rather than resisting change, Mastercard is preparing to integrate stablecoins into its ecosystem. While stablecoins offer advantages like faster settlements and lower costs, especially in cross-border transactions, they still lack critical consumer benefits such as credit access, fraud protection and rewards. These areas remain Mastercard’s stronghold.

Moreover, Mastercard is already taking proactive steps and developing crypto-friendly products. Its Multi-Token Network and pilot programs using USDC for settlements show it is exploring blockchain-powered payment infrastructure. Past innovations like mobile wallets did not replace card networks but expanded them, and Mastercard appears poised to ensure the same happens with stablecoins and crypto.

Both Mastercard and Visa are racing to adapt stablecoins, reportedly valued at roughly $253 billion. Their aim: integrate digital currency capabilities while preserving their core transaction networks.

Premium Valuation Reflects Strong Investor Confidence

Mastercard continues to command a valuation premium, signaling enduring investor trust. Based on forward earnings, the company trades at a P/E ratio of 32.32X, well above the industry average of 22.87X. Visa’s forward P/E stands at 28.51X, while American Express trails at 19.44X.

Mastercard’s Growth Levers Remain Intact

Mastercard is strengthening its competitive position through increased merchant engagement, improved customer experience, and expanded digital capabilities. Tokenized transactions, for example, offer higher approval rates and lower fraud, boosting transaction volume and enhancing trust among financial institutions and retailers.

Its Value-Added Services have been a key growth engine, with revenues rising 17.7% in 2023, 16.8% in 2024, and another 16% in the first quarter of 2025. The company is also pursuing targeted acquisitions and partnerships to expand service offerings and fortify cybersecurity.

Meanwhile, strong cash generation supports buybacks, dividends and strategic investments. In the first quarter, Mastercard generated $2.4 billion in operating cash flow, up from $1.7 billion a year ago. It repurchased 4.7 million shares for $2.5 billion and distributed $694 million in dividends during the quarter.

Strong 2025 & 2026 Estimates for Mastercard

Analyst sentiment remains positive. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s EPS indicates growth of 9.5% in 2025 and 16.6% in 2026. Revenues are expected to rise 13.1% and 11.9%, respectively. The stock has seen one upward earnings estimate revision over the past month, against no movement in the opposite direction. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

The company has also outperformed earnings expectations in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 3.7%.

Buy the Strength in Mastercard

Despite facing regulatory pressure, legal challenges and rising competition from fintechs and alternative payment platforms, Mastercard has demonstrated remarkable resilience. Its ability to innovate, expand value-added services, and adapt to disruptive forces like stablecoins reinforces its long-term growth story. The company’s strong financial performance, premium valuation and steady earnings revisions all signal continued investor confidence.

With solid fundamentals, a forward-looking innovation strategy and favorable earnings momentum, Mastercard is well-positioned to navigate the current headwinds. Given these strengths, Mastercard carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), making it an attractive pick for investors seeking exposure to a high-quality, future-ready payments leader. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

