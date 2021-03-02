Feeling Nervous About The Market? Try this 'Risky' Stock

I am all too aware that anecdotal evidence has limited value, but it seems right now that almost every individual trader or investor that I speak with is a little uneasy. Even those who understand what I have been saying for some time -- that with massive amounts of fiscal and monetary stimulus hitting the system as the economy is recovering stocks can’t help but keep going up -- feel that we are so high that something has to give. That is an understandable feeling, but it is just that: A feeling. Unless you really think that a collapse is imminent, you are probably still looking to put investable cash to work.

The question is where?

The answer at times like this is often to look for stock in companies that have good prospects for growth regardless of how others are behaving ... something like BTRS Holdings (BTRS), for example. They are a software and payment solutions company that operates under the name Billtrust. They went public last month via a SPAC merger with South Mountain Merger Corp.

The deal was announced in October, and as you can see from the chart above, the stock, trading then as South Mountain under the ticker SMMCU, has done well since, gaining just over 78%. Sharp gains in a SPAC’s stock once a partner is found and a deal announced are the norm though, and 78% is often just the beginning if the company has some real prospects. If you doubt that, take a look at the charts for things like Draft Kings (DKNG) or Blink Charging (BLNK). Both showed similar gains initially, then pulled back a bit, just as BTRS is doing now, before those two really took off.

Those are good examples of other successful SPAC deals, but how BTRS went public is not really the point. What matter are the prospects for the company going forward and, on that basis, this could easily be another DKNG or BLNK, with significant gains still to come from here.

Billtrust is a market leader in digitizing accounts receivable, something that the pandemic has made much more attractive, even for smaller businesses. It is not as sexy as sports betting or supplying the EV market, but it is estimated to be a market worth over $10 billion and growing. It is reasonable to expect BTRS to grow with it and they have the resources to do so after their deal.

It may seem strange to some people that I would talk about a young growth company in this context of a possible investment for someone who is nervous about current market levels. After all, SPACs are talked about by some people as part of the problem, or at least a symptom of it. There is a feeling that because they represent a different route to market for a company, there is something not quite right about them, and those that feel that way point to a couple of examples of when the reality didn’t live up to the hype.

To me, though, that just shows is that SPAC deals are alike in some basic ways to conventional IPOs. Most notably, what matters is not the mechanics of the offering but the quality of the company. BTRS specializes in the lucrative and rapidly growing B2B payments industry. That industry is competitive, as you might expect but, according to the company’s website, they have a 98% customer retention rate, indicating that they are doing things the right way and can continue to lead the field.

So, as strange as it seems to look at a young company that has just gone public via an unconventional route as a “safe haven” for investors nervous about the market, that is what BTRS represents to me right now. It may look like the kind of speculative play that you worry about, but the stock’s prospects are based on the old-fashioned concept of a solid business that does what it does better than anyone else and that is good enough for me.

Disclaimer: The author intends to buy BTRS on this pullback today, so will probably have a long position in the stock by the time you read this.

