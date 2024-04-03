Feeling Bold? 3 Aggressive Plays to 10X Your Returns by 2025

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

For bold investors, there are few opportunities as exciting as chasing 10x returns in the stock market. Make no mistake about it, the stock market offers up multiple opportunities to turn $1 into $10 quickly. Investors should dedicate a relatively small amount of their portfolio toward chasing such gains. Even then, aggressive stocks to 10X returns should be reserved for only the bold.

Experienced investors with a high risk tolerance may dedicate as much as 25% of their portfolio toward such efforts. More generally speaking, speculative plays should account for no more than 10% of a given investor’s portfolio.

Overall, chasing outside games is risky and not for the faint of heart. That caveat aside, let’s look at three aggressive plays to 10x your returns by 2025.

EVgo (EVGO)

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) is one of the best choices for EV infrastructure investors at the moment. It’s also one of the better aggressive plays for investors seeking to 10x their returns by 2025.

The company continues to rapidly approach milestones that are bound to make it more attractive overall. The company’s most recent earning call forecasts adjusted EBITDA breakeven in 2025. EVgo is going to continue to march toward profitability whereas many other EV infrastructure plays are saddled with losses. One reason investors should believe that the company is capable of profitability lies in its current standalone installed base. The company notes that those assets are profitable when isolated from the company in totality.

Revenues increased by 195% during 2023, reaching $161 million. Meanwhile, EVgo increased its customer count by 60% during the same period, rising to 884,000.

Shares currently trade for $2.22, benefitting from a high target price of $10. Simple arithmetic dictates that that is not 10x potential. However, that target only moves out slightly more than a year. Nine months after that, 2025 will have ended. It is not unreasonable to believe that EVGO shares could have reached $25 by that time.

Bilibili (BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is reasonably expected to have the ability to 10x within the next 12 to 18 months. Shares of the stock currently trade for $11 and benefit from a high target price of $120.

The entertainment company serves the youth of China. Although China is facing multiple demographic issues it still has a population of 864 million between the ages of 16 and 59. The United States has 335 million people in total.

Bilibili serves a substantial slice of that demographic through content generation, including a video upload platform as well as comic-related content.

Revenues were relatively flat in the most recent quarter, increasing by 3%. Encouragingly, ad revenues increased by 28% while value-added services increased by 22%. Despite those metrics the company does continue to lose money. In order for Bilibili to approach its 10x potential the company will have to indicate to investors that it can substantially narrow those losses.

Mesoblast (MESO)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) is one of dozens of biotech stocks available to aggressive investors seeking 10x returns. It does indeed have 10x returns, based on analyst targets, which peg it at as much as $68 moving forward. Shares currently trade for $3.40. Encouragingly, the consensus price stands at $27.33.

So what does the company do? The company develops regenerative medicine products. Those products are centered around a technology platform leveraging specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Its technology platform has applications across a wide range of issues, including low back pain, heart failure and arthritis as a few examples.

On March 25, the FDA notified Mesoblast that Phase 3 trial data appears sufficient for submission of one of its programs. The data supports a proposed biologics license application for treatment of graft versus host disease. The news brought prices above $3.90 when released. Price levels have since retreated to $3.50, very likely due to profit taking.

On the date of publication, Alex Sirois did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Alex Sirois is a freelance contributor to InvestorPlace whose personal stock investing style is focused on long-term, buy-and-hold, wealth-building stock picks. Having worked in several industries from e-commerce to translation to education and utilizing his MBA from George Washington University, he brings a diverse set of skills through which he filters his writing.

