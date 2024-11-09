Feeling the Bitcoin Dominance Blues? Here's Why This Phase May Be Just What Altcoins Need.

If you've been keeping up with crypto, you might have noticed Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) making serious gains this year while the rest of the crypto market struggles to build momentum. Recently, Bitcoin dominance (a metric that measures Bitcoin's market share relative to the entire crypto market) hit a three-year high, surpassing 60%. In simpler terms, Bitcoin has been climbing, but most altcoins, cryptocurrencies known for their potential to skyrocket, haven't been able to keep up.

For investors who've been waiting for altcoins to rally, Bitcoin's continued dominance may have led to a case of the "Bitcoin dominance blues." But if you're feeling this way, here are a couple of "cures" to help you put things into perspective and recognize that there is an upside to Bitcoin taking the spotlight.

Cure No. 1: Remember, this is natural

The first step to easing your Bitcoin dominance blues is understanding that this trend is entirely natural and Bitcoin's lead is to be expected. Cryptocurrency markets are cyclical by nature, and even within these larger bear and bull market cycles, smaller cycles can play out. Right now, we're seeing one of those patterns unfold as Bitcoin attracts capital and attention first, often setting the stage for money to eventually flow into altcoins.

Historically, after crypto climbs out of a bear market, Bitcoin tends to attract a disproportionate share of investment. Why? Because Bitcoin is viewed as the "safe" crypto asset with its large market cap, high liquidity, and established reputation. It's one of the first places investors tend to put their money when reentering the market.

This initial capital inflow into Bitcoin is usually a sign that the market is stabilizing and preparing for a broader rally. Think of it as a signal that confidence is returning, which could eventually lift the entire crypto market.

So, while altcoins may not be performing as you wish right now, Bitcoin's current success can be seen as a positive signal, indicating that crypto as a whole is on the way to recovery. If history repeats itself -- though there's no guarantee it will -- altcoins could get their time to shine as more money flows into the space.

Cure No. 2: Capital flow into Bitcoin is positive for altcoins

The second cure for the Bitcoin dominance blues is recognizing that the more capital that flows into Bitcoin, the greater the likelihood that money will eventually trickle into altcoins.

Altcoins generally have smaller market caps than Bitcoin, which means they're more sensitive to shifts in liquidity. A relatively small increase in buying activity can send altcoin prices soaring, especially in a market environment where Bitcoin is already seeing strong momentum.

This "trickle-down" effect from Bitcoin to altcoins has happened repeatedly in previous cycles. For example, during the 2017 bull market, Bitcoin's dominance began to drop significantly in May, and altcoins began to gain popularity and attract capital just a few months later, driven by new projects and technological innovations.

Essentially, as Bitcoin becomes more expensive or investors seek new opportunities as they realize profits, attention shifts to the undervalued or overlooked altcoins that benefit from even modest liquidity injections.

There's no way to know exactly how much capital will flow from Bitcoin into altcoins or precisely when that might happen. But rest assured, Bitcoin's strength increases the likelihood that altcoins will eventually experience a significant rally, too. So, while it may feel like Bitcoin is hogging the spotlight, its success could actually be setting the stage for your favorite altcoins to take off.

The bottom line: Patience pays off

In the crypto world, patience is more than a virtue; it's a winning strategy. Yes, Bitcoin's rising dominance may be frustrating if it's not where your money is, but the current environment is a reminder of the market's natural cycles.

Eventually, Bitcoin's dominance will begin to weaken, and until that day comes, there are likely several altcoins trading at discounted prices that could be poised for impressive gains. So, if you're feeling the Bitcoin dominance blues, remember that this phase too shall pass, and with a little patience, you could be well positioned to benefit when altcoins finally take the spotlight.

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.