Feeders Rally Out of the Weekend

The feeder cattle market rallied out of the weekend with triple digit gains of as much as $3.07. The fats were 2 to 97 cents stronger after Monday’s session. USDA had Friday cash sales mainly near $178-$179 for TX, and Northern business near $185. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was another $2.24 stronger on 8/25 to cents on 8/23 to $245.14.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices for Monday afternoon were $0.86 weaker in Choice and $0.58 lower in Select. USDA estimated Monday’s slaughter at 125k head. That is up from 122k last week and from 123k during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $180.700, up $0.025,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $181.550, up $0.375,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $185.650, up $0.525,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $250.250, up $2.625

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $254.275, up $3.075

