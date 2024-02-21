Feeders Rally as Live Cattle Were Mixed

News & Insights

February 21, 2024

Front month feeder cattle futures ended Tuesday ~60 cents under the session highs with $0.35 to $2.60 gains. Fats were stronger in the deferred months with gains of as much as 57 cents, though were down by 22 to 37 cents in the front 2 contracts. USDA reported light $180-$182 cash sales on Friday, citing the bulk of action for the week was near $180. Activity was limited on Tuesday. The OKC Feeder Cattle Auction review from USDA had 12,200 head sold with prices mostly $2-$5 higher. The report showed 67% of the listings were >600#s and that 56% were steers. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was 38 cents stronger on 2/19 at $242.65. 

USDA’s Boxed Beef prices for Monday afternoon were $297.37 for Choice, up by 28 cents, and $287.82 for Select, up by 42 cents. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was listed at 125k head for Tuesday. That matched last week but is 1.2k head behind the same day last year. The weekly total was listed at 229k head after President’s Day. 

 

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $184.400, down $0.375,

Apr 24 Cattle  closed at $187.325, down $0.225,

Jun 24 Cattle  closed at $182.950, up $0.125,

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $251.375, up $0.350

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $255.350, up $1.800

