Feeders Rallied Triple Digits on Monday

The fats were $0.45 to $1.12 higher across the board to close out the first trade day of the week. The feeders were $1.20 to $2.10 higher after the CoF report on Friday. Last week’s business had cattle exchanging hands in the South at $178-179, down $1 on the week. Northern action was in a range of $185-188, steady to $2 lower. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $1.19 stronger on 8/18 to $245.23.

USDA’s NASS had 11.03m head (-2.9%) of cattle in 1000+ head feedlots as of August 1. July placements were 1.618m head, or 8.3% lighter yr/yr, while the 1.727m head marketed in July was down 5.3% from 2022.

USDA’s Ag Attache estimates China will bring in 3.32 MMT of beef in 2024, down from two consecutive +3.5 MMT years. Domestic production is forecasted to make up the 200k MT deficit with 7.7 MMT expected. The Attache expects the total cattle her to grow 2.8m head to 108.2.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices faded on Monday with Choice down by $0.55 and Select $1.03 weaker. USDA estimates FI cattle slaughter at 122k head for Monday. That is up 3k head from last week and is 1k lighter than the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $178.975, up $0.450,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $179.875, up $1.050,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $184.300, up $1.125,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $246.775, up $1.200

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $250.325, up $1.800

