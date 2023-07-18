News & Insights

Feeders Rallied on Monday

July 18, 2023

Front month fat cattle started strong but faded through the afternoon and closed mixed on Monday. August was down by a nickel at the close, while October was down 37 cents. The Dec and 2024 contracts were UNCH to 10c higher. USDA reported $180 - $186 cash sales in the WCB for Friday. Front month feeders rallied by triple digits on the day with gains of as much as $2.60. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $1.99 weaker to $237.73 on 7/14.

USDA had Choice boxes 84 cents higher at $306.78 and Select boxes 87 cents weaker to $275.74 in the Wholesale Boxed Beef Report for Monday afternoon. USDA estimated the FI cattle slaughter at 126k head for Monday, up 4k head from last week and 2k head from the same week last year. 

Aug 23 Cattle  closed at $180.125, down $0.050,

Oct 23 Cattle  closed at $182.250, down $0.375,

Dec 23 Cattle  closed at $185.850, up $0.075,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $249.250, up $2.600

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $251.425, up $2.200


