Feeders Fade New ATH on Tues

Both the fats and the feeders were firm on Tuesday. Futures were mostly weaker but stayed in a tighter range for the turnaround session. For the feeders, that followed new LoC highs set in the non-Aug contracts on Monday, which will be a new ATH after Aug expires tomorrow. Fat cattle closed within 30 cents of UNCH, Dec stronger. USDA had no cash trade to report for the week. Friday cash sales mainly near $178-$179 for TX, and Northern business near $185. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was another $2.24 stronger on 8/25 to cents on 8/23 to $245.14.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices weakened on Tuesday morning by $1.71 in Choice and $1.90 in Select. USDA estimated Monday’s slaughter at 125k head. That is up from 122k last week and from 123k during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $181.000, up $0.300,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $181.475, down $0.075,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $185.875, up $0.225,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $250.700, up $0.450

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $254.025, down $0.250

