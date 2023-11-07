Feeder Cash Sales Reported $3 Higher

Fat cattle fell out of the weekend with $2.55 to $3.25 losses. The feeders also fell by over 1% to start the week, ending down by as much as $3.42 across the front months. Monday catch up business for cash cattle was reported near $181, with sparse activity. USDA confirmed cash trade last week was mostly near $185. The OKC Feeder Cattle Auction review from USDA showed 9,250 head were sold $3 above the previous market – 2weeks ago. The CME Feeder Cattle Index increased by $1.30 for 11/03 to $238.92.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report showed prices fell 62 cents in Choice and $1.65 in Select on Monday. Monday’s FI cattle slaughter was 122k head, compared to 125k last week and 122k during the same Monday last year.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $181.325, down $2.550,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $181.975, down $3.250,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $184.600, down $3.225,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $237.175, down $3.425

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $236.425, down $3.325

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.