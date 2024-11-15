Feeder Are the Upside Leaders on Friday, as Fats are Mixed

Live cattle futures are trading with December down a tick on Friday and other contracts up 20 to 60 cents so far. Cash trade got kicked off on Thursday, with trade at $185 across the country, down $1 to $3 from last week. Feeders are the leaders on Friday, with gains of $2.60 to $3.025 as the cash market strengthens. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.02 at $251.04 on November 13.

This morning’s Export Sales report showed beef bookings of 14,153 MT, recovering from last week’s calendar year low. Shipments were tallied at 15,845 MT, a 3-week high.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday morning report. Choice boxes were down 39 cents to $303.41/cwt, with Select 13 cents higher @ $276.79. The Chc/Sel spread narrowed to $26.62. USDA estimated Thursday federally inspected cattle slaughter at 125,000 head, with the weekly total at 483,000 head. That was 11,000 head below the previous week and down 15,488 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $182.925, down $0.025,

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $185.300, up $0.200,

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $187.575, up $0.650,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle are at $250.225, up $2.600

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle are at $246.225, up $3.025

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle are at $244.450, up $2.725

