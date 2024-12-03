News & Insights

Feedback PLC Sees Significant Stake Acquisition

December 03, 2024 — 07:22 am EST

Feedback (GB:FDBK) has released an update.

Feedback PLC has seen a shift in its shareholder structure as Amati Global Investors Limited has acquired a significant 11.41% of voting rights, marking a noteworthy development in the company’s ownership landscape. This acquisition, notified on December 2, 2024, reflects investor confidence and could potentially influence the company’s strategic direction.

