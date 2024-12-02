News & Insights

Stocks

Feedback PLC Sees Shift in Shareholder Stake

December 02, 2024 — 06:54 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Feedback (GB:FDBK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Feedback PLC has seen a shift in its voting rights landscape following an acquisition by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., which now holds an 8.5588% stake. This change, a result of participation in Feedback’s recent share offer, highlights the dynamic nature of shareholder positions in the financial markets.

For further insights into GB:FDBK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.