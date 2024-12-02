Feedback PLC Sees Shift in Shareholder Stake

Feedback (GB:FDBK) has released an update.

Feedback PLC has seen a shift in its voting rights landscape following an acquisition by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., which now holds an 8.5588% stake. This change, a result of participation in Feedback’s recent share offer, highlights the dynamic nature of shareholder positions in the financial markets.

