News & Insights

Stocks

Feedback PLC Sees Drop in Voting Rights

November 29, 2024 — 10:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Feedback (GB:FDBK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Feedback PLC has reported a reduction in its voting rights, with holdings now dropping below 3% from a previous 4.42%. This change, resulting from a recent acquisition or disposal of voting rights, was notified on November 29, 2024. Such changes could influence investor decisions as they reflect shifts in shareholder control within the company.

For further insights into GB:FDBK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.