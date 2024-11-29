Feedback PLC Sees Drop in Voting Rights

Feedback (GB:FDBK) has released an update.

Feedback PLC has reported a reduction in its voting rights, with holdings now dropping below 3% from a previous 4.42%. This change, resulting from a recent acquisition or disposal of voting rights, was notified on November 29, 2024. Such changes could influence investor decisions as they reflect shifts in shareholder control within the company.

