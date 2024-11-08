News & Insights

Stocks

FEED ONE CO. Reports Strong Profit Growth Amid Sales Decline

November 08, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FEED ONE CO (JP:2060) has released an update.

FEED ONE CO., LTD. reported a decrease in net sales by 5.3% for the first half of 2024, yet managed to increase its operating profit by 18% and ordinary profit by 20%, reflecting efficient cost management. The company also raised its profit attributable to owners of the parent by 55.4%, highlighting robust financial performance despite a challenging market environment. Looking ahead, FEED ONE anticipates a slight decline in net sales and profits for the full fiscal year ending March 2025.

For further insights into JP:2060 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.