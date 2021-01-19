Fee Income to Aid Citizens (CFG) Q4 Earnings Amid Low Rates

Citizens Financial Group CFG is scheduled to report fourth quarter and 2020 results on Jan 20, before market open. While its revenues are expected to have improved year over year, earnings might have declined.

Before we look at the factors that might have influenced fourth-quarter earnings, let’s see how the company performed in the previous quarter.

In third-quarter 2020, this Providence, RI-based bank lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate on rise in provisions and expenses. However, a solid rise in mortgage banking and capital market fees supported revenue growth.

Factors at Play

Net Interest Income (NII): The lending scenario in the fourth quarter was muted, mainly in the home equity and commercial real estate loans front (accounting for almost 52% of the company’s total loans and leases). This, along with near-zero interest rates, is likely to have hurt Citizens’ NII.

However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for average interest earning assets of $163.5 billion for the quarter indicates an 9.8% improvement from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

The consensus estimate of $1.13 billion for NII suggests nearly 1% year-over-year decline.

Management expects NII to remain stable, assuming no PPP forgiveness benefit in the fourth quarter.

Capital Market Fees: The fourth quarter witnessed a bounce back in IPO activities. Also, as companies continued to build liquidity to tide over the pandemic-induced crisis, there was a rise in follow-up equity issuances.

Further, amid near-zero interest rates, bond issuance volumes were strong as companies took this as an opportunity to bolster their balance sheets. So, growth in Citizens’ equity and debt underwriting fees is expected to have been robust in the quarter.

Fee Income: Per the Fed’s data, deposits improved in the fourth quarter and are likely to have aided the company in bagging higher service charges and fees. Also, given the strong equity markets, trust and investment services fees are expected to have increased. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same of $54 million implies a rise of 3.8% from the prior quarter’s reported figure.

Moreover, due to record low mortgage rates, demand for mortgage refinancing activities and fresh originations remained strong in the quarter. As a result, Citizens is expected to have witnessed higher mortgage banking fees. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $207 million, indicating a substantial rise from year-ago quarter.

Decent consumer spending scenario on easing of lockdown measures is likely to have resulted in higher usage of debit/credit cards and might have favorably impacted card fees during the quarter.

Given the expectations of a rise in most components, the consensus estimate for non-interest income is pegged at $564 million, suggesting 14.2% growth.

Expenses: Despite its TOP 6 efficiency initiatives, Citizens’ expenses are expected to have increased due to investments in enhanced data analytics and technology to improve customer experience. Notably, the company expects non-interest expenses to be up modestly, reflecting seasonal factors.

Asset Quality: Management expects a reserve release in the fourth quarter, on account of reserve bills taken in 2020.

The consensus estimate for non-performing assets is pegged at $1.28 billion, which indicates a 70.6% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Likewise, the consensus estimate for non-performing loans of $1.24 billion suggests a 76.8% rise.

Earnings Whispers

Citizens has the right combination of two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher — for increasing the odds of an earnings beat.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Citizens is +1.13%.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings for the quarter is pegged at 91 cents, which suggests a decline of 8.1% from the year-ago reported number. However, the consensus estimate for sales of $1.7 billion indicates 4% growth.

