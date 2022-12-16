US Markets

Fed's Williams: Possible Fed will hike more than FOMC terminal rate forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

December 16, 2022 — 08:43 am EST

Written by Michael S. Derby for Reuters ->

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said Friday that he did not expect the U.S. to fall into recession and that it was possible the Fed raises rates further than forecasts released by the central bank earlier this week.

"We are going to have to do what’s necessary" to get inflation back to 2% and that could mean that when it comes to further rate rises, the end point of action "could be higher than what we wrote down” at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week, he said on Bloomberg TV.

Against the Fed's current rate target of 4.25% to 4.5%, the Fed penciled in a 5.1% stopping point next year.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby;)

((Michael.Derby@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.