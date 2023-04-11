US Markets

Fed's Williams: one more interest rate hike a 'reasonable starting place'

Credit: REUTERS/Leah Millis

April 11, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by Lindsay Dunsmuir for Reuters ->

April 11 (Reuters) - The prospect of the Federal Reserve raising its benchmark interest rate only once more and in a 25 basis point increase is a useful starting point but the central bank's policy path will depend on incoming data, New York Fed President John Williams said on Tuesday.

"That's a reasonable starting place. I mean, that's the median we saw from my colleagues," Williams said in an interview on Yahoo Finance. "Again, we have to be driven by the data. I will say that one thing that we're paying attention to is credit conditions but also do we really see signs of this underlying inflation coming down?"

